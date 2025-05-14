The Dillinger Escape Plan have announced an extra and final date to their upcoming tour of Australia.

The US metalcore outfit will embark on one final tour of the country to celebrate the anniversary of their beloved 1999 debut album, Calculating Infinity, with stops locked in for Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this August.

This week, the band have announced an extra and final gig at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Thursday, August 14th, due to overwhelming demand for tickets. See below for more details.

Australian fans last got to see The Dillinger Escape Plan in action prior to their split in 2017, before they reunited last year to celebrate Calculating Infinity, with returning original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis who will also hit the stage during the upcoming trip.

Tickets for all Australian shows are on sale now. Click here for more details and check out all of the venues and dates below.

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN August 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Sunday, August 10th

Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

Tuesday, August 12th

The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday, August 13th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, August 14th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (NEW SHOW)

Saturday, August 16th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, August 17th

The Tivoli, Brisbane