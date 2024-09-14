Western Sydney’s genre-busting powerhouse, DINGE, is back with their latest single “Stay True,” and trust us—it’s not just a track; it’s a battle cry for anyone who’s ever pushed back against the odds.

This band isn’t one to sugarcoat, and “Stay True” proves they’ve got the grit to back it up.

With Joshua Metuangaro delivering verses that hit like a gut punch—“Imma live my life the way I wanna,”—and Emily Blake’s soaring vocals adding a hauntingly beautiful contrast, this track is a sonic rollercoaster. It’s all about holding your ground, even when life keeps trying to knock you down.

This latest drop follows the band’s earlier 2024 hit, “Breakdown and Fall,” and if that song had you hooked, “Stay True” is about to reel you all the way in.

The track blends the aggressive energy of Metuangaro’s hard-hitting raps with Blake’s smooth, soulful vocals—creating a musical clash that somehow works perfectly.

And let’s talk about the band. With Metuangaro spitting fierce bars, Justin Cooper, Jay McNulty shredding on guitar, and Brendan Huss anchoring everything with his heavy bass, “Stay True” delivers the full-throttle DINGE experience.

Add renowned Roland artist Simon Ayton on his brand new DW drum set to the mix, and you’ve got a track that’s bursting with life, but never out of control.

Lyrically, the song digs deep into the push and pull of personal growth—balancing raw confessions like “I promise I will change” with the defiant refrain to “stay true.”

Whether they’re reflecting on past mistakes or declaring their independence, DINGE’s message is clear: they’re not here to play nice, they’re here to stay.

New to the scene or not, DINGE is already making a bold statement. These Western Sydney misfits aren’t just a band—they’re a movement. And with “Stay True,” they’re showing why they’re a force to be reckoned with in Australia’s music landscape.

Keep an eye on them—they’re not slowing down anytime soon.

Listen to “Stay True” by DINGE featuring Emily Blake.