Over the weekend indie-rock royalty Dinosaur Jr. played two socially distanced shows in Connecticut and New Hampshire.

A performance that saw the stalwart act debut two new songs, set to feature on their forthcoming record that was completed during May, in the thick of isolation.

“We finished an album somehow during COVID times,” J Mascis revealed before launching into the first track. . “I guess it won’t come out for a little while, but we’re gonna play a couple songs…” Check out both performances below.

Check out Dinosaur Jr. perform ‘Long Time’ and ‘Garden’:

The Massachusetts legends released their last record, Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not, back in 2016 — their first new record in nearly four years. Though Dinosaur Jr. fans have undoubtedly built up a tolerance for waiting for releases between the act following the bands 10-year hiatus.

In other news Van Morrison recently released a statement, criticising socially distanced concerts as “pseudo-science” and asking for full-capacity live shows to be reinstated.

“This is not a sign of compliance or acceptance of the current state of affairs, this is to get my band up and running and out of the doldrums. This is also not the answer going forward. We need to be playing to full capacity audiences going forward.” Morrison wrote.