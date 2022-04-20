In a recent interview, The Breakfast Club‘s DJ Envy opened up about an attack on his wife Gia Casey, which left her face slashed.

In a recent interview about their book Real Life, Real Love: Lessons on Joy, Pain and The Magic That Held Us Together, DJ Envy – RaaShaun “DJ Envy” Casey and his wife Gia Casey opened up about the traumatic attack on Gia, where a group of girls slashed her face.

As the couple told HipHopDX, DJ Envy felt guilt about not being able to protect her.

“When I walked into the McDonald’s, like RaaShaun said, there was a group of five girls and two boys that were sitting there. And as soon as I walked in, it was the racial epithets and insults regarding my complexion and then an argument happened.” Gia said, before adding that the commotion resulted in the group and her being kicked out.

“Once we got outside, the police were called and forced us to go our separate ways. I was grateful. Once I went my separate way and the police disappeared, they circled back and followed us. Long story short, I was attacked. My face was slashed twice with a razor blade and my inner right thigh was also slashed.” she said.

She added: “So I have about maybe 70 stitches in my face and yet another 70 on my thigh. The girls were subsequently apprehended. The one that cut me went to trial and she served five to 15. The other four were all caught. They all served community service and were put on probation.”

When asked how he felt about the incident, Envy said that he ‘did feel guilty’, to the point that he did not read that portion of the book.

“One thing about me, and I think Gia and the world knows this, sometimes I want revenge. The revenge can be in many different ways. I want you to feel some type of pain for what you did, but yes, I did feel guilty and the reason I felt guilty is because I wasn’t there. I never talk about the story.” he added.

Check out DJ Envy and Gia Casey talking about their book Real Life, Real Love: