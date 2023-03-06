Acclaimed Italian producer DJ Tennis is coming to Australia for his first intimate performance in the country in seven long years.

The man behind Italy’s first ever EDM music agency (Daze) hasn’t played Down Under in 2016, but will finally make his return on Sunday, March 19th at The Island, Sydney Harbour.

DJ Tennis will be performing an intimate and personal show, with local Sydney DJs Who Am ï and Oliver Henry backing him up.

Tickets for the upcoming performance are limited, but as Canadian Club are the official partners for the event, each ticket holder will receive a complimentary Canadian Club on arrival to keep them refreshed.

Tickets are on sale now via the official website. As well as general admission tickets, VIP booths and table packages are also available.

The floating open-air venue space will also feature 5-star service against the stunning backdrop of Sydney Harbour. The party will last for six hours, beginning at 2pm and running until just after sunset.

DJ Tennis, otherwise known as Manfredi Romano, started out in music managing tours for punk bands in his home country before transitioning to being a DJ in his own right in 2010.

As a go-to producer, Romano channels his past relationships with rock favourites like Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Fugazi into intricate electronic arrangements.

“As a performer, Tennis valiantly showcases an astute ability to create intimacy in even the vastest of gatherings,” his official Resident Advisor description states.

Romano is now a highly popular DJ to catch at some of the finest electronic music venues around the world, including in Ibiza, Chicago, Amsterdam, and Barcelona.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Electronic Observer.

DJ Tennis The Island Sydney Set

Sunday, March 19th

The Island, Sydney, NSW

Tickets available now via theislandsydney.com