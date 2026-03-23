The DMA’S have returned with their first new music since 2023’s How Many Dreams?, unveiling the wistful and emotionally open “My Baby’s Place”.

Out now via Wonderlick Entertainment in partnership with Sony Music Australia and RCA UK, is a reflective, nostalgic, vulnerable song that feels instantly familiar.

It marks a new era of music for the band, as their first entirely self-produced (with Lach Bostock) and recorded song. Matt Mason shared that it began with the verses, written around a “back and forth between gratitude and destitution”.

“I finished the choruses last year, at a time when a few chapters were closing and it all clicked, so it felt right to record it ourselves in our studio in Glebe, Sydney,” he said.

With its reminiscent sound, “My Baby’s Place” is a gorgeous reminder of the anthemic, hooky, singalong songs the trio are famous for, and is highlighted by the band self-producing this new evolution of music.

Watch the music video below.

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The new song is particularly apt in a year that marks the 10th anniversary of their seismic debut album, Hills End. Fans will be able to celebrate the album at a one-off, sold-out anniversary show at Sydney’s Metro Theatre next Friday, March 27.

The release also builds on their incredible history that has seen them deliver three more critically acclaimed albums – For Now (2018), THE GLOW (2020) and How Many Dreams? (2023). Each landed towards the top end of the ARIA Top 10, the last two also reached No. 4 and No. 3, respectively, on the UK album chart.

DMA’S “My Baby’s Place” is out now.