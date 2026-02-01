To celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album Hills End, DMA’S have announced a special one-off hometown show.

The band will perform the album in full, including tracks never before performed live, alongside a selection of fan favourites spanning their career at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Friday, March 27th.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am (AEDT) on Thursday, February 5th. A presale will run from 10am (AEDT) on Wednesday, February 4th – sign up here.

Released on February 26th, 2016, Hills End introduced the world to DMA’S signature sound, blending big guitar riffs with emotional, anthemic melodies. The record included career-defining tracks such as “Delete”, “Lay Down”, “Too Soon”, and “Step Up The Morphine”, and set the foundation for the band’s reputation as one of Australia’s most exciting exports.

To mark the milestone, DMA’S are also releasing the Hills End 10 Year Anniversary LP, featuring the full album along with previously unreleased original demos.

Since their debut, DMA’S have cemented themselves as one of Australia’s most enduring and beloved rock acts. Their follow-up albums, For Now (2018), The Glow (2020), and HOW MANY DREAMS? (2023) earned critical acclaim and commercial success both at home and abroad, with sold-out tours across Australia, the UK, and Europe.

Over the past decade, all albums have charted Top 10 in the ARIA Charts and resulted in multiple ARIA nominations and a win for Best Group (2023). They have had 13 songs come in the triple j hottest 100, including No. 1 in the 2023 Like A Version countdown for their cover of Cher’s “Believe”.

The band has played major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Splendour in The Grass, Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds, cementing their electrifying live performances and ability to craft anthems that resonate across generations. DMA’S have become synonymous with emotionally charged, guitar-driven rock, with a loyal fanbase spanning multiple continents.

This exclusive Sydney show promises a rare and unforgettable experience for fans, offering a chance to celebrate a decade of DMA’S music and revisit the record that started it all in an intimate setting.

For complete ticket information, see here.

DMA’S SYDNEY 2026

Friday, March 27th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW