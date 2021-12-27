Doja Cat has big plans for next year already – she says she wants to make a double album, with one side focusing solely on hip hop.

The singer and rapper took to Instagram Live on Christmas Eve and discussed her vision for her new album to be a two-parter with each part focusing on a different sound.

The first side of album would contain seven songs with her usual pop-rap style; the other side would consist of 12 straight hip hop tracks. She also revealed all the tracks on the hip hop side would be produced by Jay Versace and 9th Wonder. This was met with excitement by those two artists: Jay Versace tweeted “brah” while 9th Wonder said, “say what now.”

Whatever form her new album takes, it will have a hard time beating the success of her latest: Doja Cat released her third studio album, Planet Her, earlier this year to wide acclaim. Featuring stars like The Weeknd, SZA, and Ariana Grande, it crossed several genres, including hip hop, pop, and R&B.

Planet Her reached number two on both the U.S. Billboard 200 and ARIA Album Chart. It was nominated for a number of Grammy Awards: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Planet Her, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘Kiss Me More’, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Need to Know’.

The album wasn’t without controversy though. The controversial producer Dr. Luke worked on several Planet Her tracks (as well as her two previous albums, 2018’s Amala and 2019’s Hot Pink), which prompted public criticism.

“I haven’t worked with him in a very long time,” she said recently while addressing the backlash. “There’s shit that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that.’

The point is he’s gotten some credit for shit. And, you know, it’s whatever. I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future.”

