Doja Cat has credited an acid trip with her decision to quit smoking cigarettes.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Doja Cat revealed that it was an acid trip that helped her quit her addiction.

“Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after a while,” she told the publication. “My last trip was a bad trip, but it made me quit a lot of my habits.”

“I was smoking lots of cigarettes. But I quit smoking because of the acid I took. I haven’t been able to smoke a cigarette since then,” the ‘Say So’ singer shared. “It’s unbearable to smoke one. It’s very interesting how that worked.”

Doja Cat has since implied that she’s since stopped taking drugs, as detailed in her song ‘I Don’t Do Drugs’ which was released in June of this year.

“Love got me fucked up/ Got me on stuck, chasin’ that rush/ Had to give in, couldn’t give up/ I just want you, but I don’t do drugs,” Doja Cat sings in the song that features Ariana Grande.

Last year, the singer was suspected of doing cocaine after sharing an Instagram Live that saw her slurring and wiping her nose. However, Doja Cat denied the allegations.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I understand touching the nose thing is like a super telltale sign of like someone who does coke, but if I’m going to be 100 percent it’s [expletive] freezing in this house,” explained on social media. “Also, I’m pretty [expletive] eccentric and weird. So right off the back even when I’m not drunk people think I’m on [expletive] drugs.”

“I know that I seem a little strange and I’m kind of out there, but for all the people who think I really do it and are worried about me, I don’t do that,” she explained. “I don’t do coke. I don’t even smoke weed anymore…The only reason I do the nose thing is because it’s freezing and I don’t wear clothes.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘I Don’t Do Drugs’ by Doja Cat: