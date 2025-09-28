Dolly Parton has postponed six upcoming shows due to “health challenges”.

The country star shared the news via social media, telling fans her concert preparations have been thrown off track by her health. She was due to perform at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from December 4th-13th, during the National Finals Rodeo competition.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” the 79-year-old wrote.

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

She continued: “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Parton was quick to ease concerns that anything serious was wrong: “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures in life.”

Parton’s Vegas shows would have marked her first time playing in the city since 1993. The mini-residency was to take place at the 4,100-seat Colosseum at Caesars Palace, echoing residencies from other major names including Adele, Shania Twain, Usher, Elton John, and Cher.

The shows (which Parton’s camp is not officially deeming a residency) promised a set heavy on Parton classics like “Jolene”, “9 to 5”, and “I Will Always Love You”. According to a release, VIP packages also include “a personal photo op with Dolly herself”.

Per Rolling Stone, tickets purchased for the original dates will be honoured at the new dates, which are yet to be confirmed. Refunds will also be available.