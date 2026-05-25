Dom Dolla has announced a one-off Australia show.

The global sensation is returning home for his debut Marvel Stadium show, set for Thursday, September 24th, in partnership with Untitled Group and Frontier Touring.

Dolla’s newly announced show is an Australian-exclusive event. It’s for 18+ attendees only.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 1st at 12pm AEST. The artist pre-sale begins on Friday, May 29th at 12pm AEST, with the promoter pre-sales beginning on the same day at 2pm AEST.

The globetrotting star can’t wait for the homecoming show.

“Melbourne clubs are where I cut my teeth as a DJ,” Dolla shares. “I don’t get to play at home as often as I’d like these days, so after touring all over the world and learning what makes a great show, I wanted this one to be incredibly special.

“Turning this stadium into a superclub has been a dream of mine for years now, and I can’t believe we’re finally making it a reality. I am so grateful for the support Melbourne has shown me over the years. See you in September.”

Today’s announcement follows Dolla’s record-breaking debut Australian stadium performance at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium last December, which set a new benchmark for electronic music in this country.

His Sydney show capped off a massive year, which included being the first-ever recipient of ARIA’s Global Impact Award.

2026 also saw Dolla become the first electronic artist to feature on the cover of Rolling Stone AU/NZ, sell out two nights at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, headline Miami’s Ultra Festival, and set an attendance record at Lollapalooza’s Perry’s Stage.

“I really love representing Australian music, especially Aussie dance music when I tour around the world. I’m so proud to fly the flag wherever I go, so this feels like a significant honour. I reckon ARIA might need to start giving out a few more of these each year, because there are so many Aussie artists absolutely killing it overseas right now,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in November.

Now, Dolla’s Marvel Stadium show is set to be one of the largest headline electronic shows ever held in Australia.

Following his Melbourne visit, Dolla will head overseas again for a performance at New York’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park in October.

Sign up for Dom Dolla’s Melbourne show pre-sale here.