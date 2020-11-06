Donald Glover has been quiet recently but he’s teased new music in a series of cryptic tweets today, November 7th.

As per Complex, the multi-platform artist has been absent since releasing his fourth Childish Gambino album 3.15.20 in March. He returned to social media today though, tweeting an announcement of a new “musical project.”

He seems very excited by it too: “last music project was probably my best,” he said of 3.15.20, “but the one coming will be my biggest by far.”

last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far. listen to "new ancient strings" outside. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

That record was roundly acclaimed. The Guardian hailed it as the first truly outstanding album of the decade while AllMusic called it an expansive, mind-bending trip. Difficult to top then.

No other details were given in the cryptic tweet, but it’s unlikely that the project is a new Childish Gambino album. Glover previously stated that his then-forthcoming fourth album would be his final one under that moniker. He’s provided no update that he’s changed his mind about this.

Donald Glover wasn’t done there with the bold claims. He also gave an update on seasons three and four of his TV show Atlanta. The successful FX comedy-drama announced in September that filming had been delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s now expected to premiere later in that year.

However, Glover implied that it would most definitely be worth the wait. “S3+S4 are going to be some of the best television ever made,” he wrote. “sopranos only ones who can touch us.”

while im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

The creators of Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and Seinfeld might have something to say about that. Glover’s claim is definitely reason to get excited for Atlanta’s return though.

He ended his tweeting by teasing again: “there is a lot (of magic) coming. yall thought I was hot in 2018.” That year saw Glover star in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Lando Calrissian and drop his iconic political track ‘This Is America’. 2021, you’ve got a lot to compete against.

Check out ‘This Is America’ by Childish Gambino: