Donald Trump has announced he will not attend the Super Bowl this year and took aim at this year’s music acts – Green Day and Bad Bunny.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, via Rolling Stone, the US President confirmed he would not be present at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8th, citing the distance as his main reason. However, Trump then criticised the NFL’s choice of performers for the Super Bowl, targeting both Green Day, who are set for a pre-game concert, and halftime headliner Bad Bunny.

“I’m anti-them,” Trump said. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

This follows earlier remarks from late last year, where Trump said of Bad Bunny and the halftime show: “I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Both Bad Bunny and Green Day have a history of criticism against Trump and his administration. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has been particularly forthright, especially following the ICE shooting in Minnesota, stating at a recent concert in California before they played hit song “Holiday”: “This song is anti-fascism. This song is anti-war. We stand up for our brothers and sisters in Minnesota.

Most famously, the band has consistently changed the “American Idiot” lyric “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda”, including on their 2025 Australian tour.

Trump’s comments come after Armstrong joined forces with his son Jakob for a new cover of David Bowie’s iconic anthem “Heroes”. The father-son collaboration features in the newly released promotional campaign for Survivor 50. Check it out below.