During a performance in California over the weekend, Green Day called out Donald Trump’s immigration enforcer Stephen Miller, backing the people of Minnesota amid the ongoing ICE crackdown.

Per Rolling Stone, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said, “This song is anti-fascism. This song is anti-war. We stand up for our brothers and sisters in Minnesota”, while the band played a short instrumental break during the middle of American Idiot favourite, “Holiday”.

Before launching into the interlude monologue, Armstrong added, “Ladies and gentlemen, Stephen Miller now has the floor.” The speech, which is “delivered by” an unnamed representative of California in the original song, begins with the lines, “Sieg Heil to the President Gasman/Bombs away is your punishment.”

This isn’t the first time Green Day have called out the Trump administration. Most famously, they’ve consistently changed the “American Idiot” lyric “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda”, including on their 2025 Australian tour.

Also on their tour Down Under, the band changed the lyrics to “Jesus of Suburbia” to skewer the Vice President. A few months later, in Belgium, Armstrong led a chant of “fuck Donald Trump” during “Holiday”.

Green Day’s performance over the weekend was part of the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego festival in Los Angeles. After spending much of 2025 on the road in support of their 2024 album Saviors, the band has just a pair of gigs scheduled at the moment, both around the Super Bowl, which is taking place outside San Francisco.

They’ll perform at the big game’s opening ceremony on February 8th, while a couple of days prior, they’ll play in San Francisco with Counting Crows.