don’t bore us – the newest ranking community where music fans rate and review music – are hosting a Hottest 100 Fantasy where you can select up to ten songs and take a punt on what rankings you think they’ll place in this year’s countdown. If you get them right, you’ll be in the running to win a thousand bucks! How good is that?!

There are also cash prizes for second and third place, with the runner up taking home $300 and the third place getting nabbing $100.

As predictions flood in, we’ve partnered with don’t bore us to tally the predictions as they currently stand. So without further ado, here are the most predicted songs so far!

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘good 4 u’ The Kid LAROI – ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber) Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) Lil Nas X – ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ Lil Nas X – ‘INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)’ Olivia Rodrigo – ‘drivers license’ Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’ Kanye West – ‘Off The Grid’ Baby Keem – ‘family ties (with Kendrick Lamar)’ Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Have your say!

Think you’ve got a better idea of the songs that’ll place? You can still have your say and enter for the shot at the cash prize! The process of the don’t bore us competition is really simple and can take as little as 2 and half minutes.

Simply head on over to dontboreus.thebrag.com/hottest100/ and click the ‘Make my predictions’ button to get started.

Next, select up to ten tracks and the rankings you think they’ll land.

Then, to go in the running to win, let don’t bore us know which tracks you already voted for (or are planning to vote for) in this year’s Hottest 100.

That’s literally it!

How can you win?

For your chance to win the 1,000 buckaroos, all you have to do is make your predictions with the most accuracy to score the most points. Your points total is calculated across all the rankings you predict, not just the number one spot.

HOTTEST 100 FANTASY POINTS WEIGHTING

Predict exact ranking: 100 points

Predict ranking within 5 places: 30 points

Predict ranking within 10 places: 5 points

Predict ranking within 90 places: 1 point

If there’s a draw for any of the three prizes, the prize will be split evenly amongst those who have achieved the same points total.

And the best bit: winner payments may be made in the form of cash, voucher, or pre-loaded debit card.

Don’t muck around because entries close at midnight on Friday, January 21st.

Reckon you’re on the money when it comes to predicting the Hottest 100?