Dope Lemon has locked in the release date for his forthcoming fifth studio album, Golden Wolf.

The record – from the award-winning project of beloved Australian artist Angus Stone – is set to drop on May 9th via BMG.

To celebrate the announcement, Dope Lemon has also released the album’s second single, “Electric Green Lambo” and an accompanying music video. Check it out below.

“‘Electric Green Lambo’ is like stepping into a lucid dream — part reckless adventure, part hazy nostalgia,” Stone said of the new track.

“It’s about chasing untamed energy, getting lost in neon and smoke, and breaking free from what holds you back. There’s this tension between wild freedom and the pull of something darker. It’s raw, dripping with mood, and, like the ride itself, unapologetically slick. Buckle up.”

Golden Wolf promises to be “the beginning of a bold new chapter” for Dope Lemon, and his “most honest and vulnerable” album to date.

“While Kimosabè reflected on Stone’s youth and the paths that shaped him, this album grapples with the question of what lies ahead,” a statement released on Friday reads.

“Moving effortlessly between sun-soaked rock and shimmering nocturnal grooves, the album invites listeners to savour the journey rather than rush to the destination. Like a vast desert landscape, the album is both stark and stunning — a place where time slows, and you can lose yourself completely.”

Golden Wolf is Dope Lemon’s first release since his acclaimed 2023 album, Kimosabè, which won the AIR Award for Best Independent Blues & Roots Album.

Dope Lemon celebrated the launch of the “Golden Wolf era” at last year’s ARIA Awards in Sydney, where he appeared on the red carpet with an offsider dressed up with a lemonhead.

Golden Wolf will be available everywhere on 9 May 2025 via BMG. Pre-save here. ‘Electric Green Lambo’ is out now.