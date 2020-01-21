Download Festival comes to Sydney and Melbourne this March. Three more acts have been added to the lineup, which already includes the likes of My Chemical Romance, Deftones and In Flames.

First up are Sydney’s genre-melding punk rockers Hellions, whose latest album Rue came out in 2018. The band has a close affiliation with heavy music experts UNFD, who’ve released each of their four records dating back to Die Young in 2013.

Brisbane’s Dead Letter Circus are also coming to Download. The alternative rock quintet has been around since the mid-aughts, releasing four albums that have all cracked the ARIA top ten. Their latest, a self-titled release, arrived in 2018 and diverted from political considerations to examine psychological curiosities.

Finally, Download has locked in melodic death metal band Orpheus Omega. The Melbourne band’s latest record Wear Your Sins came out in March 2019. Unearth and Trivium collaborator Mark Lewis produced the record, which was the band’s first release via Melbourne extreme music label, EVP Recordings.

The three acts will join the fun at the Showgrounds in Melbourne on March 20 and Sydney’s Parramatta Park on March 21. My Chemical Romance’s reunion has been making headlines around the world, with band’s first show in seven years taking place on December 20, 2019 in Los Angeles. Australian fans’ only chance to see the reformed New Jersey emo quartet is at Download 2020.

Download also boasts exclusive appearances from Clutch, Alestorm and Lacuna Coil. Jimmy Eat World, Ministry, Baroness, Bodyjar and stacks more are also on board.

Download Festival 2020

Friday March 20, 2020

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday March 21, 2020

Parramatta Park, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale now via Moshtix