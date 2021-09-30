Next year’s entertainment for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is set. And it’s a loaded lineup.

Presented by the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation, the event at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will star Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

2022 will mark the third year of the Halftime Show partnership between the three entities, as reported by Billboard.

And the performance is absolutely set to be an unforgettable one, as it marks the first time that these five artists have taken to the stage together.

On the event, JAY-Z issued a statement to announce the performing artists and that this is “history in the making”.

“On Feb. 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” JAY-Z said.

“They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Dr. Dre also issued a statement on Halftime Show announcement.

He said, “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

PepsiCo senior vp media, sports and entertainment Adam Harter said, “This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration.”

