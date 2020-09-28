Dr. Dre’s daughter Truly Young has told 50 Cent he “disgusts” her after commenting on her parents’ divorce.

The drama unfolded when Truly caught wind of 50 Cent sharing a screenshot from a Daily Mail article regarding the split over on his Instagram earlier this month.

The article’s headline claimed that Dr Dre‘s estranged wife Nicole Young was seeking USD $2M a month in support following the separation.

In response, 50 wrote, “these bitches be crazy… how do you even ask for 2 million a month.”

Although his comment was posted weeks ago, Truly has now clapped back by commenting on his post to directly address the rapper.

“Haha… Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle,” the 19-year-old wrote.

“Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. Fuck you,” she said.

On top of the comment on his post, Truly also took to her Instagram story to call out 50 for referring to Nicole as a “bitch.”

“The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely fucking disgusting and vile,” she wrote.

“Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a bitch is unforgivable… you have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident.”

She continued: “50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are. Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now.”

“You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a dick, but you just proved it yourself,” she concluded.

In response, 50 shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: “Dr. Dre’s daughter just told me to shut the fuck up. LOL.”

