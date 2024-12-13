For the first time in a decade, Drake is heading west.

Announced Friday, December 13th, the hip-hop megastar adds two more dates to his swelling 2025 trek, “The Anita Max Win Tour,” including a rare date in Perth.

As it now stands, the tour will kick off with a newly-added show at Perth’s RAC Arena on February 4th, while an additional date is added for Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, on February 13th. Those shows are added due to “phenomenal demand,” a statement reads.

The WA show will be Drizzy’s first since 2015’s “Would You Like A Tour?”, a Perth side show of the now-defunct Future Music Festival.

Produced by Live Nation, “The Anita Max Win Tour” now spans 13 Australasian shows, wrapping with two nights at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Drake has almost doubled his initial tally of 2025 ANZ dates. When the tour was first announced, just seven shows were pencilled in.

While Brisbane has dropped off a slew of international tours, Perth is enjoying a renaissance. Coldplay performed two exclusive shows at Optus Stadium in 2023, while Metallica has announced they will play Perth in 2025 for their M72 run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Australia (@livenationaustralia)

The Toronto native’s tour takes its name from a viral moment from his December 2023 livestream on Kick, where Drake introduced the “alter ego,” Anita Max Win — a play on the gambling expression “I need a max win,” the maximum bonanza paid out on the slots.

Earlier this year, Drake teased his return by way of a cryptic Instagram story, with the artist enjoying the views of Sydney Harbour. “It’s been like seven years,” he wrote, signing off with the eyes emoji.

Drake is a bonafide rap giant in these parts. His eighth and most recent studio album, For All the Dogs, blasted to No. 1 on the ARIA Chart in October 2023, for his fifth leader. He also topped the leaderboard in 2016 with Views, in 2018 with Scorpion, in 2020 with Dark Lane Demo Tapes and in 2021 with Certified Lover Boy.

New music is on the way. In August 2024, following an ugly beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake announced he was collaborating with PartyNextDoor on a new LP.

Drake’s 2025 “Anita Max Win” Tour of Australasia

For tour and ticket information, visit drakerelated.com & livenation.com

Tuesday, February 4th (NEW SHOW)

RAC Arena, Perth

Sunday, February 9th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Monday, February 10th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Wednesday, February 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday, February 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, February 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday, February 17th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Wednesday, February 19th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Thursday, February 20th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday, February 24th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tuesday, February 25th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday, February 28th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Saturday, March 1st

Spark Arena, Auckland