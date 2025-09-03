Drake and Bobbi Althoff have reunited on her new podcast Not This Again, after the infamous interview two years ago that was deleted amid rumours of beef.

In the episode, the pair addressed the nature of their relationship, with Althoff starting: “Uh, let’s talk about us. Why you hated me.”

“I never hated you, Bobbi. I think that I took a lot of the weight and blame at that time when you needed to get a little active on somebody,” Drake replied. “It’s just like when you describe the after effects of something that we’ve done that I feel is a positive and is incredible. Sometimes I can’t see it from your perspective.”

Per Rolling Stone, Althoff went viral in 2023 when Drake appeared on her previous show, The Really Good Podcast. Althoff shot into notoriety after the interview, booking high-profile guests including Lil Yachty, YG, and Offset each week. At the same time, her marriage to her husband, with whom she has two children, was unraveling, fuelling even more fervent online speculation about the nature of her and Drake’s relationship.

The interview was famously taken down a few weeks after going live, only adding fuel to online chatter about the 28-year-old podcaster. Both would go on to unfollow each other on Instagram, the universal sign that something had rifted between the two.

“I think I let a lot of those comments influence me when that interview happened, to be like, ‘Oh maybe this was the end of my life.’ But actually it was single-handedly probably the best thing to ever happen to me and my kids,” Althoff said.

“I read a quote, and this is the last serious thing I’ll say, but ‘two happy homes are better than one unhappy home.’ And I stand by that because my parents stayed together in an unhappy home until I was 16, and I was always like, ‘Get a divorce,’ right? And it’s like, why can’t people on the internet seem to understand?”

Speaking on their falling out, Drake revealed how people seeing him as self-serving touches a sore spot for him: “People will describe the collaborative efforts that I’ve put forth and the artists that I’ve picked up and lifted up or shined a light on as me taking.

“They’ll put a negative spin on it and try to tell me that it’s a self-serving thing. And I think I get really sensitive about that.”

Despite the falling out, he expressed a certain amount of pride about his and Althoff’s first interview from 2023.

“I think it changed a lot of things. It has changed a lot of things, like on TikTok. It changed a lot of things, like in the streaming world, it made people more comfortable to go sit down with somebody that they’ve never sat down with before,” he said.

“Not to take like overly take credit, but when I do see somebody like a Nicki Minaj go to Kai Cenat’s house, or I see these musicians go to Plaqueboy Max’s studio and start making songs with him. I feel like we did usher in the idea that the goal is not to be some unattainable dickhead for your whole life, you know, and only sit with Zane Lowe while he asks you the most curated and formal questions. No disrespect to him, you know, but I think we did something that was special.”