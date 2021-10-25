For his 35th birthday, Drake was gifted the old Rolls-Royce he used to rent for $5K in a real full circle moment.

The rapper’s friend Future the Prince gave him the unexpected birthday surprise this weekend. The old Rolls-Royce Phantom was rented back in the day by Drake to “keep up appearances”, which sounds like a very expensive way to seem cool to friends and strangers.

“Back in 2007 we finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it,” he wrote on Instagram. “I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances. We whipped this to Ottawa to see @belly and @cashxo and to Montreal for my first show ever.

I used to pick up @ovoniko and roll every day or wait outside @nebzilla class for her. Park outside 15 Fort York while me and @ovo40 and @oliverelkhatib would be upstairs cooking what would eventually become So Far Gone.”

Drake continued: “Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting. I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted.

Today in 2021 my brother @futuretheprince tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me…it’s mine now. Manifestation complete. Thank you for all the love and appreciation and gifts and texts and dm’s…more than just loved I feel truly appreciated and that is the only gift I ever needed.”

Why don’t my friends buy me a Rolls-Royce for my birthday? All I got this year were tickets to see Richmond play. There’s levels to this game.

