If you’ve always wanted to study your favourite Canadian rappers and actually be rewarded for it you might want to sign up for the Drake and The Weeknd course.

The course is set to exist very soon at Toronto’s X University which will be rebranded as Ryerson in the near future and will be taught by well-known author, podcaster, and publicist Dalton Higgins, as reported by Complex.

Dalton Higgins has been teaching hip hop at universities across America for the past decade, as well as teaching in schools as well as contributing to books and so on.

But his next chapter, delivering the course Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd is something he is particularly excited about.

“The real fun & deep learning has only really just begun,” Higgins said. “As I’ll be teaching a course about two Toronto-born music titans; Drake & The Weeknd in early 2022.”

The course is set to explore the success of both artists, what propelled them, as well as the music scene which they arose from.

It will also explore fundamental issues in the Canadian music industry and how these problems saw both Drake and The Weeknd take on the US.

Higgins also released a statement for the course’s release, where he said that there are so many courses on so many other artists, why not two of Toronto’s biggest ever.

“On the U.S. college and university scene there are all kinds of courses being taught about rock, folk, pop artists, like Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, so why shouldn’t there be a course about Drake and The Weeknd right here in Toronto?”

“I also think it’s an opportune time to get Canadian rap and R&B icons recognized and canonized academically, and that it’s a great time for music scholars and historians to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake and The Weeknd and that helped create the conditions for them to become mega successful,” he added.

“When you have two Black artists born and bred in Toronto who perform rap, R&B and pop, and who are arguably well on their way to becoming billionaires at some point in time, there is apparently a lot to learn. Remember, they both blew up despite being products of a local Canadian music scene that does very little to foster the growth of its Black music practitioners.”

