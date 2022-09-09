Drake recently gave a speech at Nike Headquarters where he delivered a handful of jokes including this dig at Tyga.

Drake’s recent speech at the Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon during the Nike Maxim Awards had its share of light-hearted jokes and jabs. One of which was a little jab at Tyga, who Drake has been feuding with for some time now.

Basically, the whole speech was a flexing showcase where Drake talked about how much cooler Nike is than other companies because of the high-profile names signed to the company.

“When you put things into perspective. Adidas has Kanye, I think,” Drake quipped, which drew laughter from the crowd. “Nike, we have LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Michael Jordan. The greatest creative mind of all-time, Virgil Abloh, rest in peace. We have Cristiano Ronaldo. We have Serena Williams. We have Tiger [Woods]. And I’m pretty sure Reebok has Tyga, so we’re good.”

“Why Drake do Tyga like that?!?”

Why Drake do Tyga like that?!?😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p1cnlclUD5 — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) September 9, 2022 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Drake on Nike turning 50 this year: “Nike is so old it’s wearing New Balance.”

Video from harvestlouis on Instagram, taken at the Maxim Awards at Nike HQ in Oregon.”

Drake on Nike turning 50 this year: “Nike is so old it’s wearing New Balance.” Video from harvestlouis on Instagram, taken at the Maxim Awards at Nike HQ in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/qxicIsF4p6 — brendandunne (@brendandunne) September 9, 2022

“Drake got the Nike logo braided into his hair”

Drake got the Nike logo braided into his hair 👀 pic.twitter.com/6q9IAtlnT5 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 9, 2022

Drake has a long-running beef with Tyga dating back to 2014, when the ‘Taste’ rapper said this:

“I don’t like Drake as a person. He’s just fake to me,” the “Taste” singer said. “We were forced together and it was kinda like we were forcing relationships together.”

The two continued to have a back-and-forth feud of petty Instagram liking and calling each other out in their lyrics such as Drake’s ‘6 PM in New York’ bar, “I heard a little little homie talking reckless in VIBE/That’s quite a platform you chose, you should’ve kept it inside/Oh, you tried/It’s so childish calling my name on the world stage/You need to act your age and not your girl’s age.”

This lyric was of course referencing the rumour that Tyga was with Kylie Jenner at the time, who was 17.

“He and Kylie have been spending time together recently,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively. “They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.”