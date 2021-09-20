To no surprise, Drake continues to dominate the charts with Certified Lover Boy, in particular on the Billboard 200.

As reported by Billboard, the latest album from Drake has spent another week sitting atop the Billboard 200 chart.

This week in its No. 1 spot it has earned the equivalent of 236,000 albums in the US as of last week. The album also opened with the biggest week of the year so far.

The record was previously held by Taylor Swift, a title which the ‘Blank Space’ singer had earned back in August last year when she released Folklore.

Certified Lover Boy has also seen the rapper break new records as the album not only having debuted at the No. 1 spot, but also marked his tenth No.1 album which did so.

Drake also came close to topping one of his personal bests, nearly breaking one of his other streaming records for his 2018 album, Scorpion.

Certified Lover Boy boasts 743.67 million on-demand audio streams, with the 2018 album, Scorpion having raked in 745.92 million on-demand audio streams. The difference here being that Drake pre-released a trio of hit singles for Scorpion which bolstered the album.

The ‘No Friends In The Industry’ rapper had released his album just one week after Kanye West released his tenth studio album, Donda, which now holds the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Despite its negative reviews that seemed to circulate social media not long after the album was released, Drake’s latest appears to be stronger than ever.

Watch ‘Way 2 Sexy’ by Drake featuring Future and Young Thug: