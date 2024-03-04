Chicago duo DRAMA are set to embark on a tour of Australia, with three dates lined up along the East Coast in May.

The tour kicks off at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Thursday, May 9th, then heads to Naarm/Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Friday, May 10th, and wraps up at Meanjin/Brisbane’s Tivoli on Saturday May, 11th.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 6th March. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 9 am on Thursday, 7th March. For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au.

Despite never having played any shows Down Under, Australia remains the group’s third biggest streaming country, with thousands of listeners in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane liking the verve in their Chicago sound (read their recent Tone Deaf interview here).

The duo – smooth producer Ne’el Shehade and ever-sterling vocalist Via Rosa – had quite the 2023, including a notable appearance at Coachella and the release of their EP titled, Till We Die. They also collaborated with Sydney DJ duo Flight Facilities, further expanding their fanbase on this side of the world.

Now a little more about their music – DRAMA blend electro and dance genres, bringing infectious and intricate production. Their live shows are high-energy and designed to get you moving and grooving. Interestingly, Shehade revamps their songs for live performances, giving audiences an exciting and fresh experience beyond their studio recordings.

Since their inception, DRAMA have honed a unique sound, releasing EPs such as Gallows and Lies After Love. They gained recognition with their debut album, Dance Without Me, back in January 2020.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

DRAMA AUSTRALIA TOUR 2024

Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday 6th March at 9am – Thursday 7th March at 8am

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au

Thursday 9 May

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Friday 10 May

170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday 11 May

Tivoli, Brisbane