Dream Theater are bringing their 40th anniversary tour to Australia early next year, returning down under for the first time in fifteen years.

It will be the first Australian tour since drummer Mike Portnoy returned to the band’s lineup, joining vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Pertrucci, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.

Kicking off on February 10th in Adelaide, “An Evening With Dream Theater” will then make its way to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane on February 12th, 14th, and 15th, respectively.

Dream Theater formed in 1985 and have shook the charts over the years with three Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 and headlined sold out shows everywhere from Radio City Music Hall to Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The band garnered a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Metal Performance” for “The Alien” from 2021’s A View From The Top of the World.

The metal band will play classics and fan favourites from their catalogue, including the career-launching album Images & Words, as well as Awake and Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory.

“The excitement we have felt from the fans since the first leg of this tour was announced has been overwhelming! Now we get to bring the show to our fans all across the world, and play a bunch of cities that we haven’t been together in for more than a decade,” the band said of the tour.

“We can’t wait to continue this historic celebration of 40 years together with everyone in Asia and Australia next year. We still have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming weeks.”

Presale begins 10am Tuesday, September 9th, followed by general sale on Wednesday, September 10th, via Destroy All Lines.

An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2026

Tuesday, February 10th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday, February 12th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, February 14th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, February 15th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane