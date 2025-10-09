Dream Theater have cancelled their planned 2026 European and UK tour dates, disappointing fans who were anticipating the band’s return with their Parasomnia album celebration.

The progressive metal veterans announced the decision through their official channels, citing that “sadly sometimes plans change” without providing specific details about the reasoning behind the cancellation.

The cancelled tour was set to feature Dream Theater’s “An Evening With Dream Theater” format, showcasing material from their latest album Parasomnia alongside complete performances of A Change of Seasons.

This would have marked another significant European outing for the band following their extensive 40th anniversary touring activities.

Dream Theater addressed their European fanbase directly, stating: “We know we promised we’d be back in 2026 with our full Parasomnia show, but sadly sometimes plans change… after much discussion, after 2 European legs on our 40th Anniversary Tour in 2024 and 2025 (as well as EU tours the previous two years in 2022 & 2023 as well), we’ve made the hard decision to skip a return to EU/UK in 2026.” This intensive touring cycle appears to have influenced their decision to postpone their next European visit.

Dream Theater remain active on their US tour, with Australian tour dates to follow in February. They’ll play shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane that month.

“The excitement we have felt from the fans since the first leg of this tour was announced has been overwhelming! Now we get to bring the show to our fans all across the world, and play a bunch of cities that we haven’t been together in for more than a decade,” the band said about the tour. “We can’t wait to continue this historic celebration of 40 years together with everyone in Asia and Australia next year.”

The band offered some consolation to disappointed fans by confirming their intention to return to European and UK venues during their next tour cycle, tentatively planned for either 2027 or 2028.

Adding to their 40th anniversary celebrations, Dream Theater will release Quarantième: Live À Paris on November 28th via Inside Out Music / Sony Music. This live recording captures their landmark anniversary performances and provides fans with a document of their recent milestone tour.