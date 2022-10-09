Dua Lipa has confirmed she has been enjoying the single life just days after rumours started circulating about her and The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah.

Speaking with guest Charli XCX on the latest episode of her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the singer said she has spent most of this year happily single.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” Lipa said. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

The episode emerged eight days after photographs of Lipa’s apparent date with Noah made headlines, with the pair photographed walking shoulder to shoulder around Manhattan. One photograph seemed to show Lipa kissing her comedian companion, which is what set the Internet’s rumour mill ablaze.

While it isn’t clear exactly when the chat was recorded, it seems to confirm the rumoured couple are just friends… for now, at least.

Significant others became a topic of conversation when Charli discussed her boyfriend grounding her. Lipa admitted it was nice to have a partner when the demands of work and life got overwhelming. “When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down,” she said, “It makes a big difference!”

While speculation about her love life might be rife, Lipa is more concerned about using her platform for good.

The ‘Levitating’ singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share her support of women in Iran, after numerous reports of young women dying at the hands of Iranian police and security forces amid ongoing protests in the country.

“Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16, beaten to death by Iranian security forces for protesting for women’s rights in Iran. Nika Shakarami, 16, killed after burning her headscarf in protest. Hadis Najafi, 23, shot multiple times during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by the country’s morality police,” Lipa captioned a post honouring the girls on Instagram.

“Just four young women out of more than 100 protestors to pay with their lives,” Lipa continued. “An estimated 1,200 more are in police custody. Please don’t turn away, keep the world watching. Every one of us can lend our platform and together we can make some fkn noise. I stand with the women of Iran.”

Lipa will return to Australia next month.