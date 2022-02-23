Dua Lipa has parted ways with longtime manager Ben Mawson and management firm, Tap Management, and reportedly hired her dad to replace them.

A source confirmed to Variety that Dua Lipa split from her management, who she signed with in 2013.

“Contrary to other reports, the singer is not currently taking meetings with other management companies, although presumably, she will at some point in the future,” the source told the publication.

Daily Mail has reported that her departure is linked to the size of the cut she receives from recording and commercial deals negotiated on her behalf by Tap Management.

The same publication has said that the three-time Grammy award winner will now be represented by her dad Dukagji Lipa.

However, it seems as though Dua Lipa’s ties to Tap management won’t be completely severed, as she still appears on Tap’s publishing division page. Publishing divisions in the music industry help artists create copyrights to protect their intellectual property.

The news comes just days after the singer kicked off her Future Nostalgia Tour, a tour that is scheduled to come to Australian shores in November of this year.

Speaking of the tour, Dua Lipa told fans in a statement, “I am beyond excited to be bringing my world tour to Australia, it’s been way too long, but I promise, we are going to have one heck of a party”.

Tickets for Dua Lupa’s Future Nostalgia 2022 Australia Tour are currently on sale via livenation.com.au

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia 2022 Australia Tour Dates and Locations

November 5th

BEC, Brisbane

November 8th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

November 9th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

November 11th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

November 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

November 14th

AEX Arena, Adelaide

November 16th,

RAC Arena Perth

Check out ‘Levitating’ featuring DaBaby by Dua Lipa: