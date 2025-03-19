Dua Lipa fever is in full swing as she continues her tour across Australia, and now Sydney fans are getting an exclusive chance to shop her official tour merch.

Following the success of her Melbourne pop-up store, Dua Lipa has announced a Sydney pop-up shop, running from March 25th-29th at 65 York Street, Sydney, giving fans the opportunity to grab limited-edition merchandise.

The Sydney pop-up store arrives just as Dua Lipa’s Australian tour is in full swing, with her first show kicking off in Melbourne earlier this week. Fans at Rod Laver Arena were treated to an unexpected moment when Lipa covered AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” putting her own sultry spin on the Aussie rock anthem.

The pop-up will be open daily from 11am to 6pm, with an early 5pm close on the 25th. It also comes with exclusive perks for American Express Card Members.

American Express cardholders will have early access to the store one hour before the general public from 10am to 11am. To gain entry, they must present a valid American Express card at the door, and they are allowed to bring one guest. The pop-up will also have a dedicated checkout line for American Express cardholders, but only the cardholder is permitted to use it. Purchases at this checkout must be made with an American Express card.

A special range of merchandise will be available exclusively for American Express cardholders while supplies last. These exclusive items can only be purchased with an American Express card and are limited to one per cardholder. Fans using an American Express card for their purchase will also receive a complimentary Dua Lipa sticker pack while supplies last, with no minimum spend required.

Lipa’s Radical Optimism album marked a shift in her sound, moving away from the disco-heavy stylings of Future Nostalgia toward a Britpop-inspired direction influenced by Blur and Oasis. The album, which was released in May 2024, saw her collaborating with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala to craft a fresh sonic landscape that blended psychedelic textures with her signature pop melodies. Fans can expect a full-scale arena production featuring hits like “Houdini” “Training Season” and “Illusion”.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

With eight shows across Australia, including stops in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth, the pop icon is set to deliver one of the biggest tours of the year before taking Radical Optimism to New Zealand, Spain, France, and the US.

If the Melbourne pop-up was anything to go by, Sydney fans should expect big crowds and fast-selling merch. Melbourne saw fans queuing down the block, with some items selling out within hours.