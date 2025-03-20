Dua Lipa is really making the Radical Optimism tour feel like a love letter to Australian music.

After already belting out AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” during her first night at Rod Laver Arena, she followed it up at her second Melbourne show on Wednesday, March 19th, with a cover of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn”.

The ’90s hit might not have started as an Aussie original, but it’s been claimed as one ever since Imbruglia turned it into a global smash in 1997.

Originally written in 1991 and bouncing between artists before landing in Imbruglia’s hands, “Torn” became one of the biggest songs of its era, earning multi-platinum status and defining the late-’90s pop landscape. Lipa’s version, delivered with her signature smoky vocals, had the Melbourne crowd screaming every word.

Imbruglia herself was thrilled with the tribute, taking to Instagram Stories to share her excitement.

“OMG!! I love you Dua Lipa,” she wrote, adding, “My home turf… My heart is full”. Fans at Rod Laver Arena echoed the sentiment, singing every word back as Lipa put her own smooth spin on the late-’90s anthem.

With three more Melbourne shows before she moves on to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, there’s a growing sense of anticipation about what other surprises Lipa might have in store.

The question now is whether she’ll keep the Aussie covers coming – will she pull out a Kylie Minogue banger next? A Savage Garden deep cut? Maybe even a Powderfinger throwback? If Lipa’s setlist so far is anything to go by, she knows exactly how to win over an Australian crowd.

Check out Dua Lipa’s cover of “Torn” below.