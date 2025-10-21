DZ Deathrays have released the second single off their upcoming sixth album Easing Out of Control.

Fresh off their set at Rolling Stone House at SXSW Sydney last week, the new track “Skyline” shifts gears into shimmering indie-rock territory, offering a more reflective dimension to the band’s sound. It is less barbed, more spacious, but still grounded in the tension that runs through all their work.

Written while driving toward Sydney, “Skyline” captures the kind of clarity that arrives when you stop searching for it. Musically, it leans into the melodic sensibilities of early-2000s indie, with The Strokes serving as a clear reference point, but filtered through DZ’s heavier, more volatile palette.

“It’s a note to my future self”, Shane Parsons, frontman, said. “That moment where you zone out and everything makes a bit more sense.

“’Skyline’ is an idea that leans more into the indie rock world of DZ,” he continued. “A place I personally love – anything 2000s – but also a place that melody and interesting tones can come to the forefront.”

That tension between grit and clarity is embodied in Lachlan Ewbank’s glitched-out solo, warping a moment of catharsis into something slightly surreal.

“Skyline” follows “Real Love”, the first single off the upcoming album. Written primarily on piano, it’s a song that navigates the emotional terrain of new parenthood, unconditional love, and the unpredictable nature of modern life.

Originally conceived as two separate EPs, Easing Out of Control organically took shape as a concise, dynamic album — one that bounces between the romanticising of the past, the reckoning of the present, and a forward-looking desire to leave something meaningful behind. It is due for release on January 16th, 2026.

To celebrate its release, DZ Deathrays will take the album on the road for a run of headline shows across Australia in January and early February, bringing their ferocious live energy and new material to the stage.

Tickets to their tour dates are available here.