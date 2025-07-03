An Australian festival is rolling out a new artist ethics policy.

South-East Queensland’s Earth Frequency Festival (EFF) has introduced an ethics policy that asks artists to pledge against human rights abuses.

The commitment was shaped with help from community advocates. Performers now sign a statement supporting First Nations justice, anti-racism, and rejecting complicity in genocide, apartheid and other abuses, including what’s happening in Gaza.

“As organisers, we understand that the people we platform – whether on stage, behind the scenes, or in collaborative roles – reflect who we are and what we stand for. Platforming is not a neutral act; it signals alignment, even tacitly,” said Paul Abad, Festival Director.

“Our primary mission and fundamental wish is to create a welcoming space where anyone can feel safe and accepted, and to promote love and unity through art and culture in its many diverse forms.”

EFF’s policy recognises First Nations sovereignty, takes a stand against all racism, including anti-Palestinian racism, antisemitism and Islamophobia, and won’t host anyone tied to war crimes or mass human rights abuses.

Israeli electronic duo Infected Mushroom chose to drop out rather than sign and won’t play EFF’s 20th anniversary this year.

“This is not about censorship. Artists who cannot meet the most basic ethical standards will exclude themselves — and that’s exactly how it should be,” said Subhi Awad from Northern Rivers Friends of Palestine, who helped advise on the policy.

“Artists and audiences don’t want to dance under the banner of genocide,” added Juman, an artist performing at the festival. “Earth Frequency gets that — and they’ve raised the ethical bar for festivals and cultural events in this country.”

A petition is now calling on other festivals to follow EFF’s lead, with supporters calling it a turning point for the industry.

Earth Frequency started as a one-day event in 2005. It’s now a multi-day festival of live and electronic music, art and conscious culture.

The EFF 2025 edition will take place on October 24–27 at Woodfordia.