For the first time since 2012, the beloved Earth, Wind & Fire will be heading Down Under as they headline Bluesfest in April.

The legendary soul, funk and R&B act will take the stage in Byron Bay with a special Easter Friday performance, followed by two special sideshows in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Formed in 1969 by the visionary Maurice White, Earth, Wind & Fire revolutionised modern popular music with their fusion of soul, funk, R&B, jazz, and disco.

Of their 23 studio albums, eight have gone double platinum alongside a number of chart-topping timeless hits. Throughout their illustrious career, the group have sold more than 100 million albums, been awarded nine Grammys, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Their legacy is defined by an extraordinary catalogue of iconic songs and genre-shaping achievements that have influenced generations of artists and fans.

In celebration of the legendary group’s return Down Under, check out five essential Earth, Wind & Fire songs.

Check out Earth, Wind & Fire’s Bluesfest and sideshows dates here.

“September”

“September” is one of Earth, Wind & Fire’s most iconic and universally loved songs, capturing the group’s love for music and performance. Released in 1978, its infectious groove and instantly recognisable chorus have made it a permanent fixture on dancefloors, radio, and celebratory playlists around the world. Nearly five decades on, “September” remains a timeless anthem, transcending generations with its effortless sense of unity and optimism.

“Boogie Wonderland” “Boogie Wonderland” is one of Earth, Wind & Fire’s most electrifying anthems, embodying the colourful fun of the disco era. Released in 1979 in collaboration with the Emotions, the song’s energising groove and call-and-response vocals create an irresistible rush of movement and joy. Decades later it remains a club and party staple, and is celebrated for its euphoric energy and timeless ability to get audiences on their feet.

“Let’s Groove” Released in 1981, “Let’s Groove” was an instant classic upon release. Its blend of funk, R&B, and electronic elements into an irresistible party anthem are still celebrated today. The song’s infectious bassline and uplifting vocals perfectly captures Earth, Wind & Fire’s signature energy and feel-good spirit. In 2025, “Let’s Groove” continues to get audiences off their feet, proving the group’s influence as a timeless beacon of rhythm and joy.

“After the Love Has Gone”

“After the Love Has Gone” showcases Earth, Wind & Fire’s introspective and soulful side. Released in 1979, the song combines heartfelt lyrics and elegant harmonies, highlighting the group’s ability to convey deep emotion without losing their signature polish. It’s become famous for its balance between vulnerability and sophistication, making the song a standout in their catalogue.