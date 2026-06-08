Ecca Vandal is bringing her explosive live show back home, announcing a run of Australian headline dates set for later this year.

Vandal will play shows at The Brightside in Brisbane, Melbourne’s Howler, and Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory in early November (see full dates below).

The pre-sale runs from Wednesday, June 10th-Thursday, June 11th, with the general sale opening on Friday, June 12th at 11am local time.

Vandal’s upcoming Australian tour is surrounded by a massive run of shows around the world, including support slots for Deftones and Limp Bizkit.

Vandal is touring in support of her recently released new album, LOOKING FOR PEOPLE TO UNFOLLOW, which featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s best new music roundup after its release.

“We cut out everything that didn’t serve us — the timelines, the metrics, the pressure to ‘stay visible’ online,” Vandal said about the album. “We tuned out of the feed and turned inwards. In [co-producer Richie Buxton] Richie’s childhood bedroom, we built a tiny home studio, four walls that became a universe. The internet was painfully slow, so we were truly disconnected from the online game… that little room became our whole world for nearly two years.

“It held all our chaos and all our clarity, a little ‘playpen’ where we could live, play and experiment like teenagers again. We wanted to celebrate long-form, the idea of an album as a whole body of work, while the world was chasing 15-second snippets and algorithm friendly noise,” she added.

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Vandal’s album received support from us, The Guardian, NME, CLASH, Pitchfork, and many more publications.

Elsewhere this year, Vandal memorably made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (watch below).

Ecca Vandal 2026 Australian Tour

Pre-sale runs Wednesday, June 10th-Thursday, June 11th

General sale begins Friday, June 12th (11am local time)

Ticket information available here

Friday, November 6th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 7th

Howler, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 12th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW