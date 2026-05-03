Swedish hard rock band Eclipse have cancelled an Australian headline tour set to start this week, saying “agreed terms and conditions have not been met”.

The Stockholm-founded group were scheduled to kick off the run this week in Melbourne, followed by shows over the weekend in Brisbane and Sydney. However, in a new statement, Eclipse announced the tour is off.

“Despite staying positive and hopeful throughout, we’ve reached a point where agreed terms and conditions have not been met, and unfortunately this leaves us with no choice but to cancel,” the statement reads.

“We are deeply disappointed especially knowing that many of you spent your hard-earned money to come see us. That’s what hurts the most.

“Please know this decision was not taken lightly. We did everything we could right up until the last minute, to make this tour happen. We were packed, ready, and truly excited to come and play for you.

“We’re not here to place blame. Sometimes things simply don’t come together in ways we can control. But we want you to know how much we were looking forward to this, and how sorry we are that it won’t happen this time.”

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In a separate statement, promoters Silverback Touring apologised for the cancellation.

“We did everything we could to make this tour happen and we are heartbroken it has not,” We apologise sincerely to everyone who bought tickets. Keep an eye out emails for ticket refunds.

“We would like to thank the band for being great to deal with and we are hopeful of making this happen at another time.”

Tone Deaf has contacted Silverback Touring for further comment.