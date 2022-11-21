A documentary about Ed Sheeran and his mammoth world tour will have its world premiere on Australian TV this week.

Titled Ed Sheeran: Full Circle, the doc will give fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the pop star’s Mathematics Tour. The footage was shot during Sheeran’s string of dates at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium earlier this year.

“With full access backstage and onstage, Ed and his team pull off a truly ambitious, immersive experience and deliver a performance of a lifetime,” a press release puts it.

Ed Sheeran: Full Circle will premiere on Channel 9/9Now following the ARIAs on Thursday, November 24th (approximately 9:15pm). You can check out the doc’s trailer below.

Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski also shared his excitement about Sheeran’s tour and documentary. “This tour brings to life one of, if not the biggest and most complex touring productions ever,” he said.

“Full Circle takes you behind the scenes and gives you an exclusive look at how Ed and his team have pulled this spectacular show together and delivered the fans an amazing live experience. I simply can’t wait for Australian fans to see the Mathematics tour in 2023. This is a must-watch for any Ed Sheeran or live music fan.”

Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour arrives in New Zealand and Australia next February, beginning in Wellington before heading to Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth (see full details here).

The singer-songwriter also recently confirmed Maisie Peters and Budjerah as his support acts for the tour shows. Sheeran released his last album, = (pronounced ‘Equals’), last October, which gave him his fifth-straight chart-topping album in Australia.

This will be Sheeran’s first tour of Australia since 2018, although he did return briefly to the country last year to emotionally play ‘Visiting Hours’, a song written for the late Australian music icon Michael Gudinski, at his memorial service.

