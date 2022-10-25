Ed Sheeran will be joined by two sterling rising artists on his upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour.

22-year-old singer-songwriter Maisie Peters will be joining Sheeran from England to support him at all tour shows. After signing to Sheeran’s Gingerbread Records label, she released her debut album, You Signed Up for This, last year.

The album performed well commercially, reaching number two on the U.K. Albums Chart. The upcoming supporting slot will be Peters’ first ever shows in Australia and New Zealand.

For all Australian shows, Budjerah will look to continue his stunning ascent to the top of the pop music world. After winning the ARIA Breakthrough Artist Award in 2021, the singer-songwriter dropped the EP Conversations earlier this year.

The record earned the Coodjinburra artist nominations for Best Solo Artist and Best Soul/R&B Release at the 2022 ARIA Music Awards, with his album tour also putting him up for Best Australian Live Act.

Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x Australian Tour 2023



With special guests Maisie Peters (U.K.) and Budjerah (AU)

Presented by Frontier Touring

Thursday, February 2nd 2023 (SOLD OUT)*

​Sky Stadium, Wellington, NZ

Friday, February 10th 2023 (SOLD OUT)*

​Eden Park, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, February 11th 2023*

​Eden Park, Auckland, NZ

Tickets:​ Ticketmaster.co.nz



Friday, February 17th 2023 (SOLD OUT)**

​Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 18th 2023 (SOLD OUT)**

​Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, February 19th 2023**

​Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: ​Ticketek.com.au

Friday, February 24th 2023**

​Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek.com.au

Saturday, February 25th 2023

​Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: ​Ticketek.com.au

Thursday, March 2nd 2023**

​Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: ​Ticketek.com.au

Friday, March 3rd 2023**

​Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: ​Ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, March 7th 2023**

​Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Ticketek.com.au

Sunday, March 12th 2023**

​Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

Tickets: ​Ticketmaster.com.au

*with Maisie Peters

**with Maisie Peters and Budjerah