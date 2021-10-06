Get ready to deck the halls because music legends Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran are teaming up to bring us the gift of a Christmas duet this December.

In a recent interview with NPO Radio 2 in the Netherlands, Sheeran spilled that the ‘Rocketman’ hitmaker had suggested last Christmas that they should record a holiday hit together.

Initially, the ‘Shape of You’ singer was hesitant, though he changed his mind after he lost a close friend.

“I didn’t feel like it suited me,” Sheeran explained. “[But] you don’t know if you’ll still be there tomorrow, everything can change overnight. I may not be here tomorrow. Why shouldn’t I grab this opportunity?”

Ed also told Will Manning on The Official Big Top 40 that he had recently recorded three songs with Elton.

“I speak to him pretty much every single day,” Ed told the show, “Just one day he was like ‘we should do a song.'”

“I went round his house and we wrote three songs and one of them is out of this world. It will be out after my album’s out.”

Meanwhile, Elton recently revealed that Ed gifted him with a “giant marble penis” for his birthday in March.

“For my birthday this year, he gave me a giant marble penis. I don’t know if that’s because I’ve always been a p***k or what. It’s really big, it’s beautifully made.”

Interestingly, rapper Eminem also once gave Elton and his husband David Furnish a similar present to mark his civil partnership in 2005.

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ legend revealed on The Graham Norton Show: “I got this package from Eminem, and it just shows you how homophobic he isn’t… We had two diamond-encrusted c*** rings on velvet cushions… and I have to say they, have remained unused.”

Check out Ed Sheeran on his friendship with Elton John: