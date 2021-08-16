He’s one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, but prior to his fame, Ed Sheeran was once encouraged to “get a real job”.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror’s newspaper’s Watts the Goss column, Sheeran spoke of the importance of encouraging children’s creative endeavours while revealing that his passion for music at a young age wasn’t totally supported.

“I think kids should be encouraged to be creative,” Sheeran began.

“When I was a child, saying you wanted to be a musician, they’d go, ‘You need to get a real job.’

“School is so stressful. You’ve got all these exams – maths, English and science – all these things are very difficult.

Sheeran continued: “But what I want to say to kids is if you do what you love, you will eventually get paid for it.”

The 30-year-old went on to dish out some sage advice, saying: “You learn way more from failure than you do from success.

“I have played Wembley Stadium and I’ve played a bar in Swindon to one person. And playing the bar in Swindon taught me more than Wembley Stadium.”

It comes after Sheeran spoke about his young daughter, Lyra, with the muso saying he and his wife Cherry are hesitant for her to follow in her famous dad’s footsteps.

“I think it’s from being in the music industry – I’m like, ‘I would not wish this on my child.’

“I would hate for her to be known as my daughter rather than just Lyra, I want her to have own identity.”

Lyra’s mother is a hockey player and Ed believes their daughter will likely follow in her direction.

He added: “I think Lyra will be more sporty I think.”

