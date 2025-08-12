One of Eddie Van Halen’s most recognisable guitars will go under the hammer for the first time this autumn, nearly five years after the legendary guitarist’s death.

The 1982 Kramer guitar, featuring Van Halen’s signature black and white spray-painted stripes, is expected to fetch between $2-3 million when it hits the auction block in late October, Rolling Stone reports.

The instrument holds significant history within Van Halen’s catalogue, having been played onstage during the band’s 1982 and 1983 performances. The guitar also gained wider recognition through its appearance in a prominent television advertisement for Kramer guitars during that period. Its distinctive design mirrors Van Halen’s famous “Frankenstein” guitar from 1975, maintaining the same aesthetic approach that became synonymous with his playing style.

Following those Van Halen performances, the guitarist presented the instrument to his guitar technician, Robin “Rudy” Leiren, complete with a personal inscription. Leiren subsequently sold the guitar to Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars, who utilised it during the recording sessions for the band’s Dr. Feelgood album. The current owner’s identity remains undisclosed, following standard auction house protocols.

Sotheby’s will showcase the guitar tomorrow in Monterey, California, marking what they claim to be “the first time the guitar has appeared on public view in 40 years.” This public display precedes the official auction scheduled for late October as part of Sotheby’s rock collectibles sale.

The guitar auction represents a continuation of increasing values for Van Halen memorabilia. Previous sales have demonstrated substantial appreciation in worth since the guitarist’s passing in October 2020. Two months after his death, three of his guitars sold for a combined $422,000 at Julien’s Auction, including a prop guitar used by a child actor in Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” music video.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The market for Van Halen’s instruments has shown remarkable growth since those initial sales. In 2023, his actual “Frankenstrat” guitar from the “Hot for Teacher” video achieved $3.9 million at auction, exceeding expectations by over $1 million. This dramatic increase in valuation reflects the enduring appeal and collectible status of Van Halen’s equipment amongst music enthusiasts and collectors.