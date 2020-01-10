David Lee Roth may be enjoying the bright lights and glamorous living of Las Vegas for his residency, but according to the vocalist, not all of the Van Halen camp are in such spirits. Eddie Van Halen, according to Roth, has not been doing well health-wise as of late.

Ahead of his January residency kickoff show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Eddie Van Halen is “not doing well.”

“Ed’s not doing well, and singing and dancing is a perishable skill,” Roth explained. “If you have the capacity, it’s something that has to be used routinely, if not for the thrill of it and the magic of creating with other incandescent spirits.”

Rumours began circling last year that the iconic guitarist was battling cancer again, and was travelling back and forth to Germany to receive treatments. Roth had been questioned about the reports in addition to what the future would hold for Van Halen, but the singer refused to share any news that was not his to share.

“I think Van Halen’s finished and this is the next phase,” Diamond Dave said back in September. “And that being said, Eddie’s got his own story to tell. Not mine to tell it.”

Despite the hearsay on Van Halen’s health, the guitarist was seen several times in public late last year, including at a Tool show in the fall.

The veteran rock group finished up their last tour in 2015, and Roth has been working on the production for his residency since then. “Most bands spend six weeks, minus auditions, to bring you a superb show. I started two years ago,” he stated, calling the performance “classic rock delivered in a way that you have yet to ever see.”

We hope that Eddie Van Halen is all fine in the end, and that the rumours of his ill health ultimately turn out to be less major than we currently expect.

Watch the Van Halen ‘Eruption’ guitar solo below.