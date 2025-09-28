Eddie Vedder returned to the stage with the Earthlings for the first time in two years as Ohana Festival commenced on Friday night in Dana Point, California.

As per Rolling Stone, the Pearl Jam frontman headlined the opening night of his annual three-day festival, delivering a setlist that blended covers and originals with his characteristic intensity.

The Earthlings lineup featured guitarists Andrew Watt, Josh Klinghoffer and Glen Hansard, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and bassist Chris Chaney. Their reunion performance began with an unexpected cover of Devo’s “Gut Feeling” before transitioning into Pearl Jam’s “Corduroy”, setting the tone for an evening that celebrated both familiar territory and adventurous musical choices.

The band tackled The Who’s “I’m One” during the earlier portion of the performance, while later delivering the instrumental introduction to Led Zeppelin’s “The Song Remains the Same” before launching into Pearl Jam’s “Rearviewmirror”.

Between songs, Vedder took time to acknowledge the festival’s diverse lineup, praising “all the magnificent human beings” performing across the weekend. He specifically highlighted several female artists including Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Madrid’s Hinds, Jessica Dobson from Deep Sea Diver, Akira Galaxy, and Kim Deal. The singer also gave recognition to his wife and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, who was present in the audience.

The performance took a personal turn when Vedder shared a story about a high school administrator who he claimed was determined “to ruin my life.” He described how music became his salvation during that difficult period, explaining how a particular piece of music provided him with strength and perspective. “There was this piece of music, and I’ll never forgot where I was or how loud it was, and for some reason, this piece of music — not even the words, nothing — it was like a drug,” Vedder said. “It lifted me up.”

The evening featured a notable collaboration during a medley of the English Beat’s “Save It for Later” and Pearl Jam’s “Better Man”, with Fitz and the Tantrums’ James King contributing saxophone.

The Earthlings closed their set with Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World”, a cover that has become synonymous with Vedder’s solo performances. The finale featured multiple guests, including Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and saxophonist King, creating a celebratory conclusion to the opening night.