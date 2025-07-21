Eddy Current Suppression Ring are making a triumphant return to Melbourne with their first headline show in the city after a 15-year hiatus.

The cult garage-punk outfit will perform a rare, free concert at Fed Square on Friday, September 26th for the AFL Grand Final eve public holiday.

This all-ages event represents the band’s first major appearance since their surprise set at Hobart’s Dark Mofo in 2016, which was part of a brief reunion run that included a memorable performance at Golden Plains. Melbourne fans haven’t had the opportunity to see the band headline locally since their 2010 show at The Palace.

“Eddy Current Suppression Ring is a band woven into the fabric of Melbourne’s music history. Raw, fearless and utterly electrifying live,” says Fed Square Director of Programming Sarah Tutton. “We’re delighted to welcome them back to the city for what promises to be a truly unforgettable night at Fed Square, continuing our commitment to creating unmissable free, all-ages events that celebrate the best of local and international music, right in the heart of Melbourne.”

Eddy Current Suppression Sing formed in 2003 after an impromptu jam session at the Christmas party of a Melbourne vinyl pressing plant. They quickly established themselves as one of Australia’s most influential indie bands, favouring a stripped-back sound and DIY philosophy.

Their critically acclaimed album Primary Colours (2008) won the Australian Music Prize, while Rush to Relax (2010) broke into the ARIA Top 20. Double J praised them as “one of Australia’s finest ever garage rock bands,” highlighting their enduring impact on the Australian indie scene.

The announcement follows extraordinary demand for their new split 7-inch Shapes and Forms, which sold out almost immediately upon its release earlier this month.

The event will feature support from EDAN, a New York-based MC, producer, and self-described psychedelic wizard known for transforming golden-era hip-hop into experimental soundscapes. Melbourne duo Wrong Way Up will open the night with their unique blend of Afro-disco, ’70s synth-funk, and left-field electronic experimentation.

This concert adds to Fed Square’s growing reputation as a premier live music venue, following successful free performances from artists like Robbie Williams, Kneecap, Caribou, and Glass Beams.

For more information on live music at Fed Square, visit fedsquare.com.