Metallica wrapped up their Australia and New Zealand tour last week, and we’re still recovering.

Following the final stop at Auckland’s Eden Park last week, organisers have shared a transformation video of the venue going from football field to rock domain fit for 55,000 fans.

“This time last week at Eden Park, hundreds of crew were building the stage for the @metallica M72 World Tour,” the post reads.

“On Wednesday we hosted over 55,000 fans for an unforgettable night of rock.”

Having not set foot in Aotearoa in 15 years, Metallica made the trip one a return to remember, which even included blistering covers of Split Enz’s “I Got You” and Six60’s “Don’t Forget Your Roots”.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the Eden Park show, which received a five-star review.

“For lead vocalist James Hetfield, this return offered redemption: his decision to enter an addiction treatment programme six years prior sidelined the band’s previous world tour in support of their 2016 album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, leading to the cancellation of all shows across Oceania and extending New Zealand’s wait to over a decade,” the review reads.

“Even past their supposed prime, Metallica not only sound tighter than ever but as passionate about their craft as when they were just starting out. So even if Kiwi fans have to wait another 15 years to see them again, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them return in fine form, even in their 70s.”

