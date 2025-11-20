Metallica’s return to New Zealand was nothing short of spectacular.

Having not stepped foot in Aotearoa in 15 years, the metal titans finally made their way back to Auckland’s Eden Park on Wednesday night (November 19th), delivering a show full of their greatest hits and more.

Tone Deaf was there checking out all the action. Have a look at our three key takeaways below!

Kiwi Covers

The ‘M72 World Tour’ has treated fans in just about every city with surprise covers of local acts. Coined the “doodle” section, it has become a clear highlight of the tour, with lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo giving every city a moment to shine and celebrate its local music.

In one of the night’s most joyful moments, Hammett and Trujillo broke out a pair of homegrown Kiwi favourites: Split Enz’s “I Got You” and Six60’s “Don’t Forget Your Roots”.

What could have been a quick novelty instead felt like a genuine tribute. After a decade and a half away, the band showed real respect for Aotearoa’s musical legacy and the fans who’ve waited so long for their return.

Similarly, the recent run of Australian shows featured covers of John Butler Trio’s “Zebra”, The Angels’ “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again”, and The Chats’ “Smoko” among other iconic anthems.

No Signs of Aging

If anyone wondered whether Metallica might be slowing down, the answer was a loud and emphatic no. Now in their 60s, the band tore through their set with the precision, energy, and tightness that has defined their lengthy career.

Vocalist James Hetfield looked and sounded powerful, confidently commanding the 55,000 fans at Eden Park, reminding the stadium, “I have the best job in the whole fucking world.” Of course the band nailed tracks like “Master of Puppets”, but even deeper cuts like “Harvester of Sorrow” hit with full force, highlighting how sharp the band remains decades into their run.

“Even past their supposed prime, Metallica not only sound tighter than ever but as passionate about their craft as when they were just starting out. So even if Kiwi fans have to wait another 15 years to see them again, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them return in fine form, even in their 70s,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in their 5-star review.

Eclectic Setlist

Rather than solely focusing on their latest record, 72 Seasons, Metallica delivered a career-spanning set that played like a thank-you note to the fans who stuck by them. They opened with the thunderous “Creeping Death”, kicking off a journey through their most iconic eras.

Staples like “For Whom the Bell Tolls”, “The Unforgiven”, “Sad But True”, and “Seek & Destroy” kept the energy high, while newer material slotted in seamlessly.

And in classic fashion, the band saved their biggest songs for the very end, which by chance was timed alongside downpours that only fuelled the melodrama. “Master of Puppets” was followed by “One”, a powerful anti-war anthem, before the four-piece finished with “Enter Sandman”, perhaps the most definitive Metallica song.