Electric Callboy have announced they will make their return to Australia in 2026 for their biggest shows in the country to date.

The German electronicore outfit will bring their Tanzneid world tour down under next September, with arena dates confirmed in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The trip will mark the band’s first trip to Australia since last year, where they featured on the Good Things 2024 lineup. Originally set to perform a late afternoon set on one of the festival’s main stages, Electric Callboy found themselves bumped to festival co-headliner status, following the withdrawal of Sum41 due to Deryck Whibley’s hospitalisation with pneumonia.

Speaking to Tone Deaf last year while in Australia, vocalists Sallach and Kevin Ratajczak discussed when fans can expect new music, following their 2022-released sixth album, Tekkno.

“We always had enough time to be at home between the tours and we could completely calm down and just focus on writing new songs,” Ratajczak said.

“Since it’s gotten a little bit bigger, we’re forced to write on tour; decide things on tour. We only have limited time at home that we have to use very efficiently, you know? This has always been something that collides: creativity on the one hand, short [amounts of] time on the other.”

Sallach added: “It took some time for us to find the right vibe and the right dynamic to completely focus on writing new songs. The problem is that you can’t force yourself to be creative in the studio, to have a free mind.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Tuesday, October 21st, before general public tickets can be bought from 10am local time on Thursday, October 23rd.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

ELECTRIC CALLBOY TANZNEID WORLD TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2026



Friday, September 4th

RAC Arena, Perth

Sunday, September 6th

AEC Arena, Adelaide

Tuesday, September 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday, September 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, September 12th

Riverstage, Brisbane