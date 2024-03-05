South Australia’s ethereal dance-pop duo Electric Fields will represent Australia at Eurovision in May, with their uplifting dance anthem “One Milkali (One Blood)”.

In a joint statement, they told the ABC, “We are buzzed with euphoria at our chance to share this music with the world. Our music comes from the deepest place in both of us, and Eurovision is the most exciting opportunity to bring together our cultures and share the joy of our global connection.”

Posting on Instagram, the duo – vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding and producer and keyboardist Michael Ross – wrote in a caption alongside a post shared today, “We’ve got some BIG news! Our new song ‘One Milkali (One Blood)’ is out now, AND we’re so excited to announce we’ll be taking this song to Eurovision 2024 in Sweden!”

One Milkali (One Blood)” is a song performed in Yankunytjatjara, an Aboriginal language of the Anangu peoples. It’s a tribute to Zaachariaha’s deep connection to his cultures, peoples, and Country – the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands of South Australia.

The duo calls their futuristic disco track a dream for a united world. They see the beats that drive it as both a homecoming and an awakening.

Australia’s broadcaster for Eurovision, SBS, chose Electric Fields through internal selection this year instead of hosting a public national final like in previous years. This marks Australia’s ninth year in the song contest.

It’s an exciting victory for the duo, especially after coming second to Kate Miller-Heidke in the Australia Decides competition back in 2019 with their track “2000 and Whatever”.

“Electric Fields are set to captivate Europe with their genre-defying music. By blending catchy beats with a beautiful sentiment, they have crafted an uplifting dance anthem ‘One Milkali (One Blood)’. With their unparalleled passion and infectious energy SBS is proud to have Electric Fields amplify Australian voices and leave audiences yearning for more,” says SBS Head of Entertainment Emily Griggs.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden on Tuesday, May 7th (first Semi-Final), Thursday, May 9th (second Semi-Final) and Saturday, May 11th (Grand Final) 2024.