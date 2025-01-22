Electric Island is back for 2025, and it’s bringing something fresh—Electric Warehouse. The two events will light up April across two weekends, headlined by Duke Dumont and Hayden James.

Electric Warehouse kicks off with four nights of dance: Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Friday, April 4th, Melbourne’s PICA on Friday, April 11th, Perth’s Cottesloe Beach on Saturday, April 5th, and Adelaide’s Glenelg Beach on Saturday, April 12th.

Leading the charge this year are Duke Dumont and Hayden James. Duke Dumont, known for hits like “Ocean Drive” and “I Got U”, is making his way back Down Under for the first time since 2022. Aussie favourite Hayden James will debut tracks from his 2024 album, We Could Be Love, live to his home crowd, alongside fan favourites like “Just Friends” and “Numb.”

The lineup doesn’t stop there. UK progressive house duo Trilucid, house heavyweights Eli & Fur, Swiss deep-house star Nora En Pure, and Naarm’s own Market Memories (set to bring their signature energy to PICA) will keep the vibes going all weekend long.

Both Electric Warehouse and Electric Island come from the same team behind the iconic Electric Gardens festival.

Pre-sale tickets drop at 8am AEDT on Wednesday, January, with general on-sale following at 8am AEDT on Thursday, January 30th. Snag your Electric Warehouse pre-sale tickets here and Electric Island pre-sale tickets here.

Electric Warehouse & Electric Island 2025

Presented by T1000 Events

Pre-sale tickets on sale – Wednesday, 29 January, 8am AEDT

GA tickets on sale – Thursday, 30 January, 8am AEDT

Friday, April 4th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 5th

Cottesloe Beach, Perth, WA

Friday, April 11th

PICA, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, April 12th

Glenelg Beach, Adelaide, SA